An American energy boom
Recent reports in Barron’s and Platt’s Gas Daily about the U.S. energy situation might be interesting to Gazette readers.
In 2014, several factors converged in the energy industry in this country. Rapid technological advancements in directional drilling and hydraulic fracturing, $100 per barrel oil prices, and a flood of cheap money (courtesy of the Federal Reserve) combined to set off a boom in oil and gas production that even the wildest optimists did not predict. As a result, the U.S. share of global production has gone from 5% in 2014 to nearly 20%, overtaking the output of Saudi Arabia and Russia. Our energy is also cleaner; for the past few years, we have produced more electricity from clean burning natural gas than from coal, and, just this year, electricity produced from renewable sources has surpassed nuclear power. This was unimaginable a short time ago.
The benefits of the American energy boom are not just economic: The U.S. has become a net exporter of oil, ending decades of reliance on imported energy, which should have profound effects on national security and foreign policy.
Baby boomers remember when the term “energy crisis” was on everyone’s lips, much as climate change is today. In the 1970s, we had an oil embargo, lines at gasoline stations, and the president appeared on television to ask Americans to turn down their thermostats. In the decades that followed, our policies were dominated by our lack of energy security and we fought wars to assure an adequate supply of oil. Thanks to American ingenuity and perseverance, that is now over.
John Rohde
Colorado Springs
Picking which laws to ignore
Enjoyed the Pro/Con column in Saturday’s paper ‘Second Amendment sanctuaries wise?’ Chelse Parsons’ con arguments I couldn’t agree with more. Arbitrarily picking what laws of the next higher government authority you want to ignore is not a good practice for a society of laws.
I just wonder if she would argue the same position if the topic were ‘Sanctuary States... Wise?’
Dan Spohn
Colorado Springs
Pelosi’s stance on abortion
I want to commend Ruben Navarrette in his recent column for drawing attention to Nancy Pelosi’s hypocrisy and her “convenient, situational religious ethics”. I would add that her claim to be a “good Catholic” is absurd when one considers her stance regarding abortion.
The Roman Catholic Church has consistently condemned abortion — the direct and purposeful taking of the life of the unborn child. In principle, Catholic Christians believe that life is sacred from conception until natural death, and the taking of innocent human life, whether born or unborn, is morally wrong.
Her hypocrisy is further revealed when you consider her support of the direction her political party is taking supporting even “after-birth” abortions. She is quick to brand our president as a coward but at least he is not hesitant to stand by his values. What is more cowardly is to profess to have values but not speak out for them.
Lorne Kramer
Colorado Springs
Lacking specifi
c accusations
I have been hesitating to submit an opinion piece for some time. At this point, I have to do it. Will it change any minds? Maybe not. But I believe it needs to be said.
Obviously, there is a huge division in our great country regarding President Donald Trump.
Countless media organizations talking heads, editorials, letters to the editor, etc., accuse him of countless lies and corruptions. They just repeat what others are saying. Say it often enough, and people believe it. None offer specific instances.
I have been paying attention for three plus years screening day-to-day Trump statements for anything that can be reasonably classified as lies. Yes, he did say that his inauguration crowd was larger than real. Beyond that, in my not so humble opinion, Trump is very often negotiating, i.e. “Art of the Deal.” Sure, he proclaims some exaggerations in dealing with national and international entities. How has that worked out? I dare say, with significant favorable outcomes for this country. e.g. China, Mexico, Canada, Iran, etc.
Do we want a mousy individual to tiptoe around with unfriendly and friendly countries? Unfortunately, that is what we have had for decades putting this country and our people at a disadvantage. Be nice and politically correct? Please save us.
If you are going to accuse Trump of lying, be specific. I would really like to know specifics.
Dave Hamling
Larkspur
So much for the judicial system
What a colossal waste of time and resources! It seems that every one involved with impeachment has made up their mind, which in a real court setting would automatically disqualify them from participation.
Further, the Democratic senators running for president would likewise be disqualified because of their bias. The Republicans have stated that they, too, are predisposed to vote against impeachment without seeing the actual case facts. All of these people should have their pay withheld because they have participated in a nonproductive way.
Incidentally, the Democratic party has stated that they will not accept an acquittal! So much for integrity and support of the American judicial system. We are literally a joke to the rest of the world.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
Saying ‘Merry Christmas’
Every decade or so, I find myself agreeing with Mike Rosen, as has happened in “Saying Merry Christmas, in those very words,” The Gazette, Dec. 16, with his advocacy of saying “Merry Christmas.”
I especially appreciated that he did not include President Donald Trump’s claim to having saved the expression!
Ken Valero
Littleton