LONDON • Britain’s election has been like the country’s late-autumn weather: chilly and dull, with blustery outbursts.
On the last day of the campaign, political leaders dashed around the U.K. on Wednesday trying to win over millions of undecided voters who will likely determine the outcome.
Opinion polls suggest Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have a lead over the main opposition Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn ahead of Thursday’s election. But all the parties are nervous about the verdict of a volatile electorate fed up after years of Brexit wrangling.
Truck driver Clive Jordan expressed a weariness that could be heard up and down the country during the five-week campaign.
“Basically I just want it over and done with now,” he said. “Nobody’s doing what they said. Everybody’s lying.”
Britain’s first December vote since 1923 has been dubbed the Brexit Election.
It is being held more than two years early in hopes of breaking Britain’s political deadlock over the country’s stalled departure from the European Union.
Johnson has focused relentlessly on Brexit throughout the campaign, endlessly repeating his slogan “Get Brexit done.”
He says that if he wins a majority of the 650 House of Commons seats on Thursday, he will get Parliament to ratify his “oven-ready” divorce deal with the EU and take Britain out of the bloc as scheduled on Jan. 31.
“If we can get a working majority, we have a deal, it’s ready to go,” Johnson said Wednesday.
As a slogan, “Get Brexit done” is both misleading and effective. If Britain leaves the EU on Jan. 31 it will only kick-start months or years of negotiations on future trade relations with the bloc, involving tough trade-offs between independence and access.