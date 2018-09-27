LOS ANGELES • Here’s another thing travelers can consider bringing when a trip takes them through Los Angeles International Airport — marijuana.
Just be careful about carrying it onto the plane.
A written policy posted by airport police says small amounts of weed may now be brought into one of the world’s busiest airports. But, police warn, possession of any amount is still a federal crime and TSA agents may find your stash. What happens if they do remains a little murky.
TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said Thursday that agents won’t take it away but will summon the police and let them deal with it.
“TSA’s focus is on terrorism and security threats to the aircraft and its passengers,” Dankers said in an email.
“Whether or not the passenger is allowed to travel with marijuana is up to law enforcement’s discretion,” she added.
If it turns out a traveler is carrying no more than 28.5 grams (about an ounce), or 8 grams in concentrated form, airport police will simply turn them loose.
“Because there is no crime,” said airport Officer Alicia Hernandez.
Still, police caution people to think twice before embarking on a cannabis-fueled vacation.