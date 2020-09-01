Protesters participate in the Good Trouble Tuesday march for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., on Tuesday. A lawyer for Breonna Taylor’s family said a plea deal was offered to an accused drug trafficker that would have forced him to implicate Taylor, who was killed by police in a raid on her home in March. Louisville’s top prosecutor acknowledged the existence of the document but said it was part of preliminary plea negotiations with a man charged with illegal drug trafficking and not an attempt to smear Taylor.