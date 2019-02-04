NEW YORK • A weeklong power failure at a federal detention center in New York City spawned a humanitarian crisis that left inmates shivering in the dark and without access to visitors on some of the coldest days of the year, advocates said in a lawsuit filed Monday.
The Federal Defenders of New York, a public defender organization, sued the Bureau of Prisons, alleging it violated the constitutional rights of inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn by denying legal visits during the outage. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, and a group of Democratic state lawmakers from the city also chimed in, saying they were also considering suing over conditions at the jail, where more than 1,600 inmates are held.
“We’re going to get to the bottom of what happened,” said Sen. Jamaal Bailey, who toured the facility Sunday and said there was no heat on the fourth floor.
The Justice Department said that power was restored around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and that it was working to prevent future problems. The failure resulted from a Jan. 27 fire in an electrical room, the department said.