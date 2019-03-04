A judge Monday ordered the release of nearly two dozen search warrants issued in the probe into a Florissant rancher accused of bludgeoning Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth and later burning her body.
Some of the 22 warrants that will be made public this week detail records from Verizon, Google and Facebook – an electronic trail used by investigators to bolster first-degree murder charges against Berreth’s one-time fiancé Patrick Frazee.
Monday marked Frazee’s return to court after a dramatic Feb. 19 hearing in which investigators detailed an Idaho nurse’s account of how Frazee said he blindfolded Berreth in the living room of her Woodland Park townhouse and assaulted her with a baseball bat, apparently to win full custody of their 14-month-old daughter.
In ruling that the warrants be released, 4th Judicial District Judge Scott Sells on Monday granted a motion filed by media outlets arguing they were public records under the law.
The judge saw little potential to harm the investigation, saying much of their contents had already been described in court at Frazee’s evidentiary hearing. The search documents detail why investigators believe they will find evidence of a crime and include reports on what was found.
Sells directed prosecutors to look into the status of six other search warrants for which no follow-up report had been submitted by investigators.
The judge denied a similar motion, also filed by a media outlet, requesting that exhibits from the preliminary hearing be made public.
That material included an audio file of Frazee’s interview with Woodland Park police after Berreth’s Nov. 22 disappearance, photos of a Fremont County barn where investigators say her body was temporarily stored, and a map of Frazee’s property, among other exhibits.
Sells raised concerns that the audio file could be edited and distributed, potentially affecting Frazee’s right to a fair trial. The judge noted that the photographs were not shown in open court, but strictly shared with the judge.
Frazee, 32, said nothing during the brief hearing, as he sat at the defense table in a green striped jail jumpsuit and a ballistic vest he’s worn at previous hearings. His arraignment was rescheduled for April 5. That’s when Frazee is expected to enter a plea and potentially receive a trial date.
Attorneys on both sides agreed to postpone discussion of a prosecution request for certain evidentiary testing until after the arraignment.
Woodland Park police said last week that a 10-person team embarked on a monthlong search for Berreth’s remains at the Midway Landfill near Fountain. No updates have been released.