A man barricaded himself and a hostage for hours during a stand-off late Sunday in a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood was arrested, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Gazette news partner KKTV.
The barricaded situation began just after 5 p.m., north of the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Interstate 25, when a bondsman attempted to serve a warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street.
David Miller, 33, was wanted on domestic violence charges, and has a criminal history involving burglary and weapons offenses.
Miller allegedly locked himself in the garage while holding another man hostage, who identity has not been released.
"We are operating as if he is armed and dangerous," El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Natalie Sosa told KKTV.
KKTV reported the barricaded man was thought to be armed with a pistol.
Deputies told KKTV that a tactical team of heavily-armed officers and a bomb unit were in the neighborhood as their comrades worked to talk the man into coming outside.
The hostage was released unharmed just before 10 p.m. and officers were able to take Miller out of the home, police said. Miller was seen leaving in an ambulance but his injuries are unknown, KKTV reported.