El Paso County sheriff's deputies flooded a neighborhood just north of the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Interstate 25 Sunday for what they described as a standoff with a man who might be armed.
Deputies reported the incident just after 5 p.m. Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the man inside the house on the 1100 block of Maxwell Street had a long history with deputies including allegations of burglary and weapons offenses.
Deputies told KKTV that a tactical team of heavily-armed officers and a bomb unit were in the neighborhood as their comrades worked to talk the man into coming outside.
KKTV said the barricaded man was though to be armed with a pistol.