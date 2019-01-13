GazetteSlate.jpg

El Paso County sheriff's deputies flooded a neighborhood just north of the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Interstate 25 Sunday for what they described as a standoff with a man who might be armed.

Deputies reported the incident just after 5 p.m. Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the man inside the house on the 1100 block of Maxwell Street had a long history with deputies including allegations of burglary and weapons offenses.

Deputies told KKTV that a tactical team of heavily-armed officers and a bomb unit were in the neighborhood as their comrades worked to talk the man into coming outside.

KKTV said the barricaded man was though to be armed with a pistol.

Contact Tom Roeder: 636-0240

Twitter: @xroederx

Tags

Senior Military Editor

Tom Roeder is the Gazette's senior military editor. In Colorado Springs since 2003, Tom covers seven military installations in Colorado, including five in the Pikes Peak region. His main job, though, is being dad to two great kids.

Load comments