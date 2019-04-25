Multiple vehicles caught fire after a crash on Interstate 70 in Denver West, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Both directions of I-70 were shut down at Colfax Avenue, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. 

West Metro Fire Rescue reported that there were at least two injuries. 

Additional information about the crash and its cause was not immediately available. 

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and long delays are expected. 

