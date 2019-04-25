Multiple vehicles caught fire after a crash on Interstate 70 in Denver West, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Both directions of I-70 were shut down at Colfax Avenue, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
I-70 EB/WB: Road closed at Exit 262 - US 40; Colfax Ave. Large vehicle fire. Road blocked both directions for safety concerns. Expect long delays.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 25, 2019
Several Vehicles On Fire On I-70 At Colorado Mills Parkway https://t.co/p1hz9pVvdU pic.twitter.com/U3hP4NnkBD— CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) April 25, 2019
West Metro Fire Rescue reported that there were at least two injuries.
Additional information about the crash and its cause was not immediately available.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and long delays are expected.
This is why you need to avoid the area. Please check https://t.co/Zfq9tStYwk for routes and updates. pic.twitter.com/SvUVFGE2WN— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) April 25, 2019