Political journeyman Doug Lamborn faces a challenge from political newcomer Jillian Freeland to keep his 5th Congressional District seat.
Lamborn, elected to the post in 2006, is viewed as one of the House's most conservative members and has traditionally sailed by opponents in November matchups, often pulling two-thirds of the vote. But with President Donald Trump sliding in the polls, Freeland, a professional midwife and mother of two, thinks there are cracks in Lamborn's armor.
"They should vote for me because of why I'm running," Freeland contends. "I have two little girls who need to grow up on a healthy planet with health care available"
Much of Freeland's campaign is hung on healthcare and her support of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, which Lamborn has a opposed.
The incumbent is leaning on his growing power atop the House Armed Services Committee to bolster his bid. Lamborn is now the ranking Republican on a subcommittee that oversees military personnel policies and equipment deals. With several other Republicans including Texas Republican Rep. Mac Thornberry retiring from the chamber, Lamborn is set to vault even higher.
"I've got a great opportunity to continue pushing for district priorities, such as getting U.S. Space Command permanently in Colorado Springs, making sure our military is well-funded and making sure our men and women in uniform are the best equipped in the world," Lamborn said.
Freeland is focused on other sectors of the district, including a surge in unemployment that accompanied the coronavirus pandemic.
"We clearly have a pressing economic crisis to deal with," she said. "Clearly a lot of these jobs that have been lost aren't going to come back."
Both Lamborn and Freeland have struggled to campaign in 2020, when going door-to-door is more likely to win a candidate enemies than votes.
"It is hard not to be able to go out and shake hands," Freeland said.
Lamborn and Freeland have tried technology to reach out to voters through virtual town halls and other forums.
"People are intensely interested and engaged, but it is in the privacy of their homes and in small gatherings," Lamborn said.
That doesn't mean the candidates have had spare time. Freeland said she has had to schedule time-outs so she doesn't spend 24 hours a day on the campaign.
When I get immersed in a task and forget to breathe," she said.
Freeland said if she's elected, she would focus on access to health care in the region.
Lamborn said he will keep his focus on the military if he gets another term.
"I will push as hard as I can for our military missions across the country to be well-funded," Lamborn said.