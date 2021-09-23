DENVER — Even out pitching a future hall of famer wasn't enough for the Rockies.
In most cases, if a starting pitcher out-performs his counterpart, his team goes on to win. That wasn't the case on Thursday, as the Dodgers beat the Rockies 7-5 in 10 innings. The Dodgers, who entered Thursday a game behind the Giants, took two out of three at Coors Field.
It was Max Muncy who broke the tie in the top of the 10th, hitting the first pitch from rookie Lucas Gilbreath into dead center. Gilbreath, who pitched his 17th straight scoreless inning the night before, gave up his first runs since Aug. 8.
Kyle Freeland faced off against Max Scherzer, who recently surpassed 3,000 career strikeouts. Scherzer gave up five runs, double the amount he’s allowed since he was traded to the Dodgers at the end of July. Freeland, on the other hand, was only plunked for three.
Freeland has faced the Dodgers over a dozen times in his career, going 3-7 with a 4.06 ERA against them. But this lineup presents a new level of challenges. The majority of their batters hit near .300, and there is no easy out.
Unlike in his last start in Washington, when Freeland realized he could use his two-seam fastball to get outs, Freeland knew going into this game that he needed to use all of his pitches in order to keep batters on their toes.
He did just that, tricking lefties with his sinker and getting the most swings and misses on his curveball and slider. The Dodgers worked him hard in the first two innings, and Freeland needed 46 pitches to get through. He gave up three runs in that second, before starting to hit his stride in the third.
He won’t be thrilled about the numbers, and there were a few calls that had the southpaw on edge. But he made it six innings with six strikeouts against one of the best lineups in baseball.
Scherzer, on the other hand, has not been a fan of Coors Field in the past. This outing likely added to the discourse. The Rockies were shut down in the first, but they scored off a RBI double from Sam Hilliard in the second. Then Kyle Freeland drove in two more runs with a single.
Raimel Tapia notched two more runs off Scherzer in the fifth, hitting his sixth home run of the season and first since May 21. He’s struggled since coming back from the injured list, going 8 for 51 since Aug. 30.