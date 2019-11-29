LONDON • A terrorist killed two people in a stabbing attack in the heart of London before being shot dead by police, U.K. officials said, prompting authorities to lock down a busy area on the edge of the financial district and bringing back memories of a 2017 rampage nearby.
In a separate incident Friday evening, three people were wounded in a stabbing on a busy shopping street in the center of The Hague, Netherlands. Dutch police said the motive wasn’t immediately clear and that the suspect got away.
Authorities in London called the attack there terrorism, but offered no further details on the assailant’s motive. Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Usman Khan and said he had been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offenses.
Police received the first alarm call at 1:58 p.m. local time. Witnesses described a man with a knife appearing to burst out of Fishmongers’ Hall, a historic building on the north side of London Bridge used for events that was hosting a prisoner rehabilitation conference. He was being pushed away from the building by three or four other men, one of them brandishing a fire extinguisher, Gary Lawrence said.
According to a video taken by another witness, several bystanders rushed over to tackle the man, pinning him to the ground. Another man appeared to disarm the suspect, pulling a long knife from the melee, according to the video footage.
A police officer ran to the scene and appeared to order the pedestrians away from the man on the ground. By 2:03 p.m., it was over. Police said the assailant, who was believed to be wearing a hoax explosive device, was shot and died at the scene as crowds of office workers fled.
Investigators said a number of people had been injured before pedestrians intervened to restrain the attacker.
“We will be working as fast as we can to understand who this man is, where he comes from, and whether there is anyone else that we need to find quickly who might be in touch with him,” London’s Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said.
The attack comes in the run-up to the country’s Dec. 12 election and President Trump’s scheduled arrival in the country for a NATO summit on Dec. 3. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who cut short campaigning, said the incident was believed to have been contained. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said counterterrorism police weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.
In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere said: “President Trump has been briefed on this morning’s attack at the London Bridge and is monitoring the situation. The United States strongly condemns all horrific acts of violence on innocent people, and we pledge our full support to our Ally, the United Kingdom.”
Security was tightened in nearby buildings and there was a heavy police presence around London Bridge, a busy urban artery that connects the U.K. capital’s central business district to south London and crosses the Thames just west of world-famous Tower Bridge.
Authorities closed London Bridge station for several hours. It is one of the city’s busiest, connecting London to commuter towns in southern England and Gatwick Airport.
The U.K. has suffered a wave of terrorism-related attacks in recent years. In June 2017, London Bridge and the surrounding area were the scene of a bloody rampage by three knife-wielding men, who plowed a van into pedestrians and stabbed people in nearby bars and restaurants. All three were shot dead by police. Eight people were killed and dozens hospitalized in an assault that interrupted campaigning for a national election.
Also in June 2017, a van struck pedestrians outside a London mosque. Earlier that year, another car attack occurred on London’s Westminster Bridge, leaving five dead. And in May 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 concertgoers in Manchester.
British security services in November lowered their assessment of the risk of a major terrorist attack to “substantial,” the third rung on a five-point scale.
Witnesses described scenes of panic as pedestrians streamed from London Bridge, many evacuated from double-decker buses, after gunshots rang out. Police ordered pedestrians, including a group of children, off the bridge.
Enrique Murio, an 18-year-old student, was working on his laptop at the Roasting Plant cafe on the south side of the bridge when a woman ran inside. “She was hysterical, there was a rush of people and I heard tons of screaming. We all ran to the back of the coffee shop and the owner unlocked … the back door to go down to the basement.”
Police at first were evacuating restaurants and telling people to get away from the bridge area but then later told people to stay inside.
“Get inside the building,” a heavily armed police officer yelled as people barricaded themselves inside Boro Bistro. Police ushered patrons to the back of the restaurant while they locked the doors. Boro Bistro was one of the locations attacked in the 2017 London Bridge knife attacks.
“It’s the second time, so it’s hard to believe that it’s happening again,” said Kouame Abozan, who works as security there and was present during the earlier attack.
One American tourist, Barry K. Herman, said people in Borough Market were screaming and running as dozens of police cars, sirens wailing, raced toward the bridge.
Without the intervention of passersby who confronted the London attacker, the death toll could have been significantly worse. Dick, the police commissioner, thanked members of the public who stepped in for showing what she called “extraordinary courage.”
Khan, the mayor, paid tribute to the “breathtaking heroism” of those who intervened to restrain the suspect.
In the incident in The Hague, a Dutch police spokeswoman said it was too early to establish a motive for the attack.
The victims, all minors, were released from the hospital late Friday. It was unclear whether they might have been hurt when the crowds of holiday shoppers panicked. Video from the scene showed people running away and shrieking. Calm returned soon after police arrived.
The stabbing happened about 7:45 p.m., when a man attacked several people on the street. Investigators were “keeping every scenario open,” police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said.
The stabbing happened in an area teeming with shoppers. Supermarket chains and luxury shops were lighted with early Christmas decorations.
Police sealed off a wide perimeter behind which onlookers were kept at bay.
The Netherlands was shocked by a similar stabbing in Amsterdam a year ago, when two Americans were wounded in a knife attack that prosecutors say had a “terrorist motive.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.