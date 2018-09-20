Paul Klee's Week 3 Report Card: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Offense
Woo, boy. Has any non-Patriots matchup delivered as much entertainment over the past 20 years? The Shannon Sharpe tipped touchdown in 2000. Peyton Manning’s seven touchdowns in 2013. The Mile High Mistake that won't be spoken of. This one? Shapes up as another shootout.
Advantage: Ravens
Defense
Given the option of facing Raiders QB Derek Carr, who unloads quickly, or Ravens QB Joe Flacco, who digs the long ball, Chris Harris Jr. prefers Flacco: "He’s thrown me a couple picks so I like going against him.” One was a 97-yard pick-6 in Denver's most recent trip to Baltimore.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Want to hear birthday man Vance Joseph perk up? Ask him about John Harbaugh’s emphasis on special teams. "Takes a lot of pride in his teams," said Joseph, who celebrated his 46th with the practice return of quarterback Case Keenum on Thursday. Playing the Ravens, every snap counts.
Advantage: Ravens
Coaching
How does Vance Joseph go from the hot seat to the head of the table? Take this undefeated act on the road and return the same. "Probably going to rain on Sunday,” Joseph said. "We don’t care.” His first Broncos went 1-7 away from Mile High. A win here flips the narrative.
Advantage: Ravens
Intangibles
Strange, but the Ravens game invariably exposes the Broncos' identity. The '13 Broncos became the greatest offense in history — after Peyton Manning threw seven touchdowns vs. Baltimore in the opener. The '15 Broncos became a defensive juggernaut — after holding the Ravens to 13 points in the opener.
Advantage: Ravens
Klee’s prediction: Ravens (minus-5) 27, Broncos 20 (ATS record: 1-1; Straight up: 1-1)
—Paul Klee