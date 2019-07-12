KKTV 11 News reporter Dustin Cuzick, who had been with the station for nearly 10 years, died Thursday, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. He was 36.
Cuzick, who had end-stage kidney disease, had been on a transplant list for a kidney and pancreas for two years.
His shared his story last summer, when KKTV reported that his hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, temporarily paused its transplant program.
"I'm on dialysis right now and there are some people on dialysis for a very long time, but every day you're on dialysis, every year you're on dialysis, your odds of surviving get worse. It's not good. So it is a matter of time. So it's upsetting to know I've lost that time,” Cuzick said at the time.
Earlier this year, KKTV reported that Cuzick was spending 11½ hours a day undergoing dialysis at home, and another three hours undergoing dialysis at work.
In an article posted to KKTV.com Thursday night, anchor Don Ward wrote that he and his colleagues were "stunned and sad."
"Dustin was kind, intelligent and wickedly funny. He always made us laugh, and our newsroom was always better when he was in it," Ward wrote. "Dustin was talented, creative and in the last year or so especially, he was profoundly courageous."
Click here for remembrances and obituaries from the Pikes Peak region.