One of Rockrimmon Library’s early literacy resources are the Play and Learn kits available for in-library use. These kits contain two related activities that focus on either writing skills, reading skills or dramatic play. Each kit has its own theme.
At any one time, the library will have three kits available with others created and put into rotation. Most of the kits are designed for ages baby to preschool, though some available are enjoyed by older kids as well.
Because the kits are for in-library use only, anyone — even patrons without a library card — can use them. Tina Matiatos, the library’s new Senior Library Associate of Children’s Services, says the kits were designed because the library “want(s) to provide a variety of activities to choose from while families are at the library.”
The kits, which have been in rotation for four years, have been gaining in popularity, but it is rare to have all signed out at once.
Each kit contains learning materials, instructions, a description of skills learned and how to replicate the activity at home.
An example of a Play and Learn kit is the “Write and Wipe Alphabet Cards,” where children can practice writing letters on laminated cards. This kit also comes with LEGO duplos to shape on top of the alphabet cards, a good alternative to writing for younger kiddos.
Another kit, “Story in a Bag,” provides items kids can use to create their own story. Kids learn to develop their vocabulary and language skills through imagining and telling stories.
Rockrimmon Library staff are proud of the many resources available to their community, and asks families to spread the word about resources enjoyed.
“Our library is becoming more and more of a community center. We have lots of resources we want to bring to patrons and guests. We are excited about anything that helps families take advantage of our resources,” said Steve Abbott, library manager.
To sign out a Play and Learn kit for in-library use, ask at the library’s info desk. Patrons and guests need to sign out the kits and return them with all materials in the box. There are no time limits on the kits.
Questions about Play and Learn kits can be answered by Rockrimmon Library staff at the information desk, or by calling 389-8968.
Colorado Springs mom Lizzy Foley follows her adventurous son anywhere there are rocks, swings or books. Contact her with questions and ideas at kidscorner@pikespeaknewspapers.com.