UNITED NATIONS • A key architect of the long-awaited U.S. plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace warned Wednesday that “nothing can be meaningfully fixed” until Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Palestinian Islamic Jihad renounce their vows to destroy Israel and stop carrying out violent acts.
In a wide-ranging speech at the Security Council’s monthly Mideast meeting, Jason Greenblatt also said the Palestinians should attend a workshop next month where the U.S. will roll out its economic plan “that can pave the way for Palestinian prosperity.” The Palestinian Authority has said it will not attend.
Greenblatt, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for international negotiations, also lashed out at the U.N. agency that helps 5.3 million Palestinian refugees, calling it a failure. He reiterated a previously rejected U.S. proposal for host countries or non-governmental agencies to take over providing services for the refugees.
On the issue of Palestinian safety and security, Greenblatt said the first step is for the Security Council “to admit that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are the primary barrier to the dreams of those residents of Gaza who want to live in peace, raise their families and find meaningful work.”
“When will the Security Council say this out loud?” Greenblatt asked council members. “When will we clearly reject this terrorism?”
On the rollout of the economic provisions in the U.S. peace plan, Greenblatt told the council “it would be a mistake” for the Palestinians not to attend the meeting in Bahrain in June because it will showcase a prosperous future for them if a political solution can be achieved.
The plan, which has been two years in the making, envisions large-scale investment and infrastructure work in the Palestinian territories. But the central political elements remain mostly unknown.