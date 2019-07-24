Mueller wouldn’t be a mouthpiece
Mueller wouldn’t even read from his own report. That made it challenging for Democrats who called him in hopes the sheer force of hearing him say the words on TVn would be more powerful to many Americans than written form.
But Mueller demurred, and Democrats had to read his words for him.
Similarly, Mueller wouldn’t answer specifically when Republicans repeatedly tried to question him about the origins of the Russia investigation, the use of secret surveillance warrants.
Mueller would only speak generally about Peter Strozk, a former FBI agent on his team who helped lead the investigation and exchanged anti-Trump text messages during the 2016 election with ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Mueller left it to the partisans to do the parsing.
Russian interference is still happening
Mueller was, for him anyway, far more expansive when he was asked about Russia’s interference in U.S. elections. He also condemned Trump’s praise of WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy group that released material stolen from Democratic groups, including Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
“Problematic is an understatement,” he said. U.S. intelligence agencies and Mueller’s investigation determined Russian government entities were responsible for the hack and furnished the embarrassing correspondence to WikiLeaks in order to support Trump’s bid for the presidency. Authorities also found Russia engaged in an organized social media effort to sow discord among American voters.
Mueller warned that what Russia did in 2016 was not a “single attempt.”
“They’re doing it as we sit here.”
Indicting was never an option
During his testimony, Mueller made clear that his team never considered charging the president with a crime because of DOJ guidelines.
Mueller, in his testimony Wednesday morning to the House Judiciary Committee, seemed to agree that he would have charged Trump with obstruction of justice had it not been for department guidance that a president cannot be indicted. Democrats seized on that answer, but Mueller then said, “That is not the correct way to say it.”
Mueller later said his team “did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.”
Impeachment remains unlikely
Mueller’s testimony likely did little to change many minds in Congress on impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made clear she will not pursue impeachment, for now.
Mueller wouldn’t take the bait as Democrats asked whether he meant for his report to serve as a referral to Congress to consider impeaching the president. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, asked Mueller about a mention in Mueller’s report about “constitutional processes for addressing presidential misconduct.”
Mueller refused to answer when asked specifically whether one of those was impeachment.
the associated press