The fiancé of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth is arguing to have a federal wrongful death lawsuit against him dismissed, claiming that Berreth's parents do not have legal standing to sue him.
The motion was filed Monday by Patrick Frazee’s legal team in response to a federal wrongful death lawsuit brought against him by Berreth’s parents, Cheryl and Darrell Berreth.
"Under Colorado law, parents can only bring a lawsuit if there is no living spouse or child," Frazee’s attorney, Jennifer Stock, told ABC News.
