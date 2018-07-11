WASHINGTON • Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s past writings that a president should not be distracted by lawsuits and investigations could become a flashpoint in what’s already a contentious confirmation battle.
With special counsel Robert Mueller investigating whether President Trump obstructed justice, questions about whether a chief executive can be subpoenaed or indicted could potentially reach the Supreme Court. Though there’s no indication at this point that will happen, it’s sure to be a major topic of questioning at Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing.
Democrats opposing Kavanaugh are already weighing in, saying the past writings — particularly a legal article he wrote on the separation of powers in 2009 — suggest he would be inclined to side with Trump.
A look at Kavanaugh’s past statements on presidential powers:
• Kavanaugh was a key player in the investigation that led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, but a decade later he wrote that the experience, coupled with his time working for President George W. Bush, had convinced him that presidents should not have to face criminal investigations, including indictments, or civil lawsuits while they are in office.
If applied on the court, those opinions could have a direct impact on Trump, who’s been dogged by allegations of sexual harassment. In the Russia probe, it’s possible the court could have to weigh in on the question of whether a president is immune from criminal prosecution.
• Another issue tied to the Mueller investigation that has not fully resolved in the courts is whether a sitting president must respond to a subpoena from investigators. In the 2009 article, Kavanaugh wrote Congress should also exempt the president from questioning by criminal prosecutors or defense counsel.
“Even the lesser burdens of a criminal investigation — including preparing for questioning by criminal investigators — are time-consuming and distracting,” he wrote, adding that a president concerned about an ongoing criminal investigation “is almost inevitably going to do a worse job as president.”
• Trump has repeatedly criticized Mueller and the investigation on Twitter, raising concerns in Congress that he will move to fire the special counsel. The White House has asserted that Trump has the authority to fire Mueller, but only Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has the power to fire him under current regulations.