KABUL, Afghanistan • A presidential election that is days away in Afghanistan threatens the troubled nation’s best chance of making peace with the Taliban and ending 18 years of war, former President Hamid Karzai told The Associated Press on Tuesday, comparing the vote to asking a heart patient to run a marathon.
Karzai, still one of the most important political figures in Afghanistan, said a contested vote marked by violence could destabilize the country, warning that holding an election as scheduled Saturday “has all the potential and possibilities to lead the country further down to the abyss of crisis and insecurity and divisions.”
Previous elections in Afghanistan have been plagued by violence and allegations of corruption and massive fraud. The Taliban, with whom the U.S. abruptly ended yearlong peace talks this month, are opposed to elections and have threatened Afghans who go to the polls.
In a wide-ranging interview, Karzai laid out a roadmap for the nation, saying elections should only be held after Afghans have reached a peace deal and updated their constitution.
He called for an immediate resumption of peace talks not only between the United States and the Taliban, but also between the insurgent group and Afghan leaders, including those from the government who had been shut out of negotiations.
Karzai also said the U.S. should bring Russia and China into the peace process.