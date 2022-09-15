By Deborah Mary Sophia and Uday Sampath Kumar
(Reuters) -Kanye West's lawyers on Thursday sent a letter to Gap Inc notifying the apparel chain that the rapper and fashion designer was terminating his partnership with the company, saying it failed to meet its obligations under the contract.
Gap breached its agreement with West by not selling the Yeezy Gap-branded products at its brick-and-mortar outlets and failing to open dedicated stores for the brand, the letter, viewed by Reuters, said.
The company would still be able to sell existing Yeezy Gap products before ceasing to use the brand name following the sell-off period. Shares in the Banana Republic parent fell about 4% to $8.99 in afternoon trading.
West, known as Ye, signed a 10-year deal with Gap in 2020 to create a line of clothing under the Yeezy Gap brand. The first product from the Yeezy Gap line - a blue puffer jacket - sold out within hours of its launch in June 2021.
"Gap left (Kanye) no choice but to terminate their agreement ... Ye will now promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores," West's lawyer Nicholas Gravante Jr. said.
Gap did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Ties between the rapper and the clothing company have been increasingly strained recently, with West taking to social media to threaten to walk away from the brand earlier this month. (https://on.wsj.com/3eUovP9)
"Kanye's decision to terminate his partnership with Gap will come as a blow to the brand, which had pinned its hopes on Kanye's magic to help revitalize interest in its ailing business," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData.
Gap has been struggling to protect margins and pull in sales, blaming inflation and outdated styles at its Old Navy brand, with top boss Sonia Syngal abruptly exiting the company in July.
