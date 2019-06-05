LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- Two Kansas men have reunited a famous Colorado storm chaser with his rocket that he launched into Tuesday's tornado.
Reed Timmer and his storm chasing team sent the rocket into the EF-4 tornado just south of Lawrence, Kansas, WDAF reported.
After about eight or nine minutes of flight inside the twister, their livestream from the sensor to the ground lost signal about 34,000 feet in the air.
They thought the rocket, nicknamed Dorothy, would never find her way home.
"I thought it was gone forever," Timmer said.