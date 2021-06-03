FILE — In this Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy speaks during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. The Department of Justice is investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over political fundraising activity at his former business. Federal authorities in recent weeks have subpoenaed DeJoy and interviewed current and former employees of DeJoy and his business, The Washington Post reported. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)