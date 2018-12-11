James Alex Fields Jr.
Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, leans on husband Kent in front of Charlottesville Circuit Court after a jury recommended life plus 419 years for James Alex Fields Jr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. • A jury Tuesday called for a sentence of life in prison plus 419 years for the Hitler admirer who killed a woman when he rammed his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville last year.
The decision capped a trial laced with survivors’ anguished testimony and details of the driver’s long history of mental illness.
James Alex Fields Jr., 21, stood impassively with his hands folded in front of him as he heard the jury’s recommendation.
It will be up to Judge Richard Moore to decide on the punishment at Fields’ sentencing, set for March 29. Virginia judges can impose a shorter sentence but not a longer one than the jury recommends.
The jury called for a life sentence for first-degree murder in the killing of Heather Heyer, 32, a paralegal and activist, and also asked for hundreds more years on nine counts involving injuries Fields caused to others and for leaving the scene of the crash.
Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, said she was satisfied with the decision.
“The bottom line is justice has him where he needs to be. My daughter is still not here and the other survivors still have their wounds to deal with, so we’ve all been damaged permanently, but we do survive. We do move forward.”
Fields drove to Virginia from his home in Maumee, Ohio, to support white nationalists at the “Unite the Right” rally Aug. 12, 2017.
After police forced the crowds to disband because of violent clashes between white nationalists and anti-racism demonstrators, Fields spotted a large group of protesters. He stopped his car, backed up, then sped forward into the crowd, according to testimony from witnesses and video surveillance shown to jurors.
Fields also faces federal hate-crime charges that could bring the death penalty.
No trial date has been set.