ST. PAUL, Minn. • A jury wrapped up its first day of deliberations Wednesday without a verdict in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 91/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.
J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care.
Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, killing that was captured on bystander video that triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.
Jurors deliberated all day Wednesday without reaching a verdict and were expected to resume their efforts on Thursday.
Prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments that the three officers “chose to do nothing” as Chauvin squeezed the life out of the 46-year-old Black man. Defense attorneys countered that the officers were too inexperienced, weren’t trained properly and did not willfully violate Floyd’s rights.
All 12 members of the jury — eight women and four men — appear to be white, although the court has not released demographics such as race or age.
A woman who appeared to be of Asian descent was excused Tuesday from the panel without explanation; a man who appears to be of Asian descent remains as an alternate if one of the current 12 cannot continue.
Lane is white, Kueng is Black and Thao is Hmong American.
The jury is a sharp contrast to the panel that deliberated the state murder case against Chauvin. That jury was half white and half nonwhite, according to demographic information provided by the Hennepin County court.
The federal jury pool was selected from throughout the state, which includes areas much more conservative and less diverse than the Minneapolis area from which the jury for Chauvin’s trial was drawn. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter, and later pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge.
In this case, four jurors are from Hennepin and Ramsey counties, where Minneapolis and St. Paul are located, and three are from mostly suburban counties.
Five are from counties in southern Minnesota, including a woman from Jackson County, along the Iowa border.
They have diverse educational backgrounds and life experiences, including a project captain at an architectural firm, a man with a degree in French and education, a computer programmer, a retired hospital chef and a woman who home-schools her children.