Expect lit-up skies Monday night after the sun goes down thanks to Independence Day fireworks shows coming from several locations around Colorado Springs.

Fireworks shows are scheduled at nine different locations around Colorado Springs on Monday night. For those in Teller County, fireworks are scheduled in Cripple Creek starting around 9:30 p.m.

Here are the scheduled Colorado Springs-area fireworks shows:

- Banning Lewis Ranch (open to the public)

- Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Weidner Field (open to the public)

- Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch (open to the public)

- Rocky Mountain Vibes, UCHealth Park (open to the public)

- The Broadmoor

- The Club at Flying Horse

- City of Colorado Springs Fire Department Complex

- Country Club of Colorado

- Garden of the Gods Club

Also happening Monday evening:

STAR SPANGLED SYMPHONY & FOURTH OF JULY BLOCK PARTY

When: July 4, 3:30-7 p.m.

Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic take the stage to play popular patriotic tunes starting at 4:30 p.m. In addition to the indoor concert, visitors can enjoy walking along West Cucharras Street where there will be yard games, face painting, food vendors and a beer garden. The concert is free to the public, but registration is required: tinyurl.com/2p9r5cv3.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES VS BILLINGS MUSTANGS: POST-GAME FIREWORKS

When: July 4, game starts at 6:30 p.m., fireworks afterward

Where: UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Come root for our Rocky Mountain Vibes and enjoy the nostalgic experience of watching America's favorite pastime. Following the baseball game will be a fireworks show right from your ballpark seats. Tickets for the Fourth of July game can be purchased at: vibesbaseball.com.

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC VS SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC: FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

When: July 4, game starts at 7 p.m., fireworks afterward

Where: Weidner Field, 111 W Cimarron Street, Colorado Springs

Head out to Weidner Field to watch the Western Conference leader of the United Soccer League — our Colorado Springs Switchbacks! Stay after the game to view the largest fireworks display in Southern Colorado. For a more immersive viewing experience, visitors will be able to walk down to the field. Tickets for the Fourth of July game can be purchased at: switchbacksfc.com.

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS AND FESTIVITIES IN CRIPPLE CREEK

When: Gold Camp 4th celebrations start at noon; fireworks will start roughly around 9:30 p.m.

Where: Activities at Cripple Creek District Museum, 510 Bennett Drive; Fireworks at Old Homestead House, 353 Myers Avenue

The City of Cripple Creek is inviting revelers to come out to enjoy an "old fashioned" Fourth of July celebration complete with donkeys, roller skating, and root beer floats. Live music and food trucks will also be part of the festivities, which are being provided by American Legion Post 171. Most activities will take place at the Cripple Creek District Museum, with the exception of roller skating, which will happen from 2-4 p.m. at the Parks & Recreation Building at 128 E. Bennett Ave. If it rains, fireworks will be pushed back to July 5. For more information, including a full schedule of events, visit facebook.com/VisitCrippleCreek or www.visitcripplecreek.com/our-events.