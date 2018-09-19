Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a graduate of the all-girls private high school attended by Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault decades ago, has signed a letter in support of her.

Louis-Dreyfus, a 1979 graduate of the Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland, tweeted Monday that she joins some 200 alumnae who stand with Ford, 51, a California research psychologist.

Ford wants her Kavanaugh claim investigated before hearing

“We believe Dr. Blasey Ford and are grateful that she came forward to tell her story,” says the draft letter, according to the Huffington Post. “It demands a thorough and independent investigation before the Senate can reasonably vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a lifetime seat on the nation’s highest court.”

