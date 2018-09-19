Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a graduate of the all-girls private high school attended by Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault decades ago, has signed a letter in support of her.
Louis-Dreyfus, a 1979 graduate of the Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland, tweeted Monday that she joins some 200 alumnae who stand with Ford, 51, a California research psychologist.
“We believe Dr. Blasey Ford and are grateful that she came forward to tell her story,” says the draft letter, according to the Huffington Post. “It demands a thorough and independent investigation before the Senate can reasonably vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a lifetime seat on the nation’s highest court.”