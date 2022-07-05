FILE - In this June 1995, file photo a Northern Spotted owl sits on a branch in Point Reyes, Calif., Wildlife officials say the northern spotted owl has been listed under the California Endangered Species Act. A federal judge on July 5, 2022, threw out a host of actions by the Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species, a year after the Biden administration said it was moving to strengthen those species protections. (AP Photo/Tom Gallagher, File)