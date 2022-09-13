WASHINGTON (WE) A judge approved Tuesday the release of a less redacted version of the affidavit laying out the legal underpinnings for the FBI's August search-and-seizure of material from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Federal prosecutors at the Justice Department petitioned the court to release the new version of the affidavit, amid criticism that the original version released back in August concealed too much information from the public.
The newly unredacted portions of the affidavit reveal Trump's counsel did not inform the DOJ that the former president declassified the documents.
"When producing the documents, neither (Trump) COUNSEL 1 nor INDIVIDUAL 2 asserted that (Trump) had declassified the documents. The documents being in a Redweld envelope wrapped in tape appears to be consistent with an effort to handle the documents as if they were still classified," a new portion of the affidavit explained.
"Individual 2" refers to Trump lawyer Christina Bobb, who signed a document back in June attesting that all classified material was turned over to the government, the new affidavit said. Evan Corcoran, another Trump lawyer, is referred to as "counsel" in the affidavit.
"In addition to (Trump) COUNSEL 1, another individual, hereinafter 'INDIVIDUAL 2,' was also present as the custodian of records for FPOTUS 's post-presidential office," the affidavit said. "INDIVIDUAL 2 provided a Certification Letter, signed by INDIVIDUAL 2, which stated the following...Any and all responsive documents accompany this certification; and d. No copy, written notation, or reproduction of any kind was retained as to any responsive document."
The newly unredacted portions of the affidavit also revealed that the DOJ subpoena for surveillance camera footage from the Trump Organization demanded footage that dated back to Jan. 10, about a week before National Archives and Records Administration officials seized 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago in January.
The DOJ had sought the footage to gauge who may have had access to the documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago. Representatives from the Trump Organization turned over a hard drive with the footage to FBI agents, the newly unredacted portions added. Trump had security cameras "in the vicinity of the STORAGE ROOM" where the 15 boxes were stored. The 15 boxes contained "184 unique documents with classification markings," per the new disclosures in the affidavit.