Paul Manafort’s upcoming trial on bank and fraud charges will continue in Alexandria, Va., despite his efforts to move the proceedings to Roanoke.
The former Trump campaign chairman had argued that the jury pool in northern Virginia is too liberal and too saturated with coverage of the case to give him a fair trial.
Judge T.S. Ellis ruled Tuesday afternoon that Manafort is not entitled to a completely ignorant jury, nor one with as many Republicans as Democrats. Moreover, the nationwide coverage of the case would make any move ineffectual.
“The proximity of defendant’s pretrial publicity to the start of his trial will be the same in Alexandria as it would be in Roanoke or Kansas City or Dallas,” Ellis wrote.
That attention, he added, has not risen to “carnival or circus atmosphere” that warrants a venue change.
Manafort served as President Trump’s campaign chairman for several months, and he is being prosecuted as part of the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The Alexandria area has far more voters who opposed the president’s election than reside around Roanoke. But Ellis said any bias against Manafort will be weeded out through jury selection.
Meanwhile prosecutors are busily preparing for trial, filing motions Tuesday to compel five unnamed witnesses to testify under immunity from prosecution.
All five have said they will not testify so as not to incriminate themselves; if Ellis approves these orders, what they say cannot be used against them.
The motions are sealed and the government will not name the witnesses unless they are called to testify.
They “are third parties who have not been charged in this matter, and who have not been identified publicly with the case,” Assistant U. S. Attorney Uzo Asonye wrote. “The motions would reveal those individuals’ involvement ... thereby creating the risk of their undue harassment.”