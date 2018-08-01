ALEXANDRIA, Va. • Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort personally directed millions of dollars in international wire transfers to pay for high-end suits and more than $3 million in improvements at his various houses, witnesses testified Wednesday on the second day of his financial fraud trial.
The testimony was aimed at bolstering prosecutors’ argument that Manafort orchestrated a scheme to hide millions of dollars in income from the IRS. The accounts from witnesses also contradicted Manafort’s lawyers, who have signaled they will pin blame for any illegal conduct on his longtime deputy, Rick Gates.
The prosecution’s focus on Manafort’s personal finances — at times laid out in painstaking detail — revealed the vast amount of evidence gathered by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team against the longtime political consultant. But it also tried the patience of U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, who repeatedly scolded the government’s attorneys for what he said was excessive and unnecessary information.
Ellis warned prosecutors Wednesday against using the word “oligarchs” to describe wealthy Ukrainians and admonished them for spending so much time documenting Manafort’s extravagant lifestyle.
It’s not a crime to be wealthy, he noted. And the term “oligarchs” and evidence of home renovations aren’t necessarily relevant, he added.
“The government doesn’t want to prosecute somebody because they wear nice clothes, do they?” Ellis said amid testimony Manafort had spent nearly $1 million on clothing from an exclusive retailer. “Let’s move on.”
Ellis even called out lawyers from both sides for rolling their eyes at him.
Still, the trial has pulled back the curtain on the former lobbyist who steered Trump’s election efforts for a time, including descriptions of Manafort’s $15,000 jacket made of ostrich and the more than $6 million in cash he put toward real estate.
The retailer, Maximillian Katzman, testified Manafort was the only business client of his who paid via international wire transfer.
An FBI agent described the July 2017 raid on Manafort’s Virginia condominium, saying he knocked multiple times before entering with a key. He found Manafort sitting inside.
Agent Matthew Mikuska said the searches found clothing and documents related to other luxury items allegedly bought by Manafort and paid for from offshore accounts.
But when prosecutors tried to introduce photos of purchases, Ellis interrupted, saying “All this document shows is that Mr. Manafort had a lavish lifestyle. It isn’t relevant.”
Prosecutor Greg Andres argued documenting Manafort’s spending for the jury was important to the case. “Judge, this is not an effort to prove Mr. Manafort lived lavishly. It’s evidence of his income.”
The proceedings clearly caught the attention of President Trump, who defended his hiring of Manafort and suggested Manafort was being treated worse than mobster Al Capone.
Testimony was to resume Thursday with witnesses including bookkeepers and accountants.