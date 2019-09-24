In this photo taken Sept. 10, 2019, workers are shown in the kitchen of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Tacoma, Wash. during a media tour. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan notified attorneys for Washington state and the GEO Group — which operates the detention center — that he plans to dismiss a case in which Washington state was pursuing a claim that immigration detainees must be paid minimum wage for work they perform in custody. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)