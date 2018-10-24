ATLANTA • Georgia election officials must stop rejecting absentee ballots and absentee ballot applications because of a mismatched signature without first giving voters a chance to fix the problem, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Leigh May ordered the secretary of state’s office to instruct county election officials to stop the practice for the November midterm elections. She outlined a procedure to let voters resolve alleged signature discrepancies.
Two lawsuits filed earlier this month allege election officials are improperly rejecting absentee ballots and applications in violation of their constitutional rights.
The lawyers behind both suits had filed emergency requests asking May to make certain immediate changes while the litigation is pending.
May’s order comes in the final weeks of Georgia’s tight, nationally watched governor’s race between Democrat Stacey Abrams, who’s trying to become the country’s first black woman governor, and Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp. The two have fought for years over voting rights and ballot security, Abrams as a longtime legislative leader and Kemp as Georgia’s top elections official.
Abrams has accused Kemp of using his office to make it harder for minority voters to cast ballots. He has denied it vehemently.
Georgia law allows voters to cast an absentee ballot before an election regardless of whether they are able to vote in person on Election Day.
If the voter’s signature on the absentee ballot envelope or absentee ballot application doesn’t match the signature on the voter registration card, state law says it should be rejected. An absentee ballot can also be rejected if the voter signs in the wrong place or incorrectly fills out spaces designated for address and year of birth on the envelope.
The law doesn’t allow voters to contest the allegation of a mismatched signature or to confirm their identity before rejection. The law says voters are to be notified “promptly” of any rejection, but no time frame is provided.
The lawsuits say that could result in voters being notified too late to fix the problem, jeopardizing their right to vote.
May’s order says that if there’s a perceived signature mismatch on an absentee ballot, election officials must mark it as provisional. They must then send the voter a pre-rejection notice and allow the voter an opportunity to confirm his or her identity and have the vote counted no later than three days after the election.
May gave the parties until noon Thursday to comment on whether the language in her order is “confusing or will be unworkable” for election officials.