A judge in Austin, Texas, issued a restraining order preventing the arrest of state Democrats as they return from Washington, D.C., after breaking quorum over a Republican-backed voting security bill.
State District Judge Brad Urrutia, a Democrat, signed the order Sunday, giving the green light for Texas Democrats to return to the state without fear of arrest, according to the Texas Tribune.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly warned the runaway Democrats that he would utilize law enforcement to detain them and force them back to the legislature to establish quorum.
The restraining order stems from a lawsuit filed by 19 Democrats seeking to restrict Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan from arraigning Democrats who refuse to attend votes on the reform bill.
“No matter what the governor or speaker have said, it is a fundamental principle in this country that no one has the power to arrest their political opponents,” Samuel E. Bassett, an attorney representing the Democrats, said.
This suit was the second attempt by the group to secure safe passage back into the state. A previous lawsuit failed after multiple plaintiffs denied involvement in the case.
The new lawsuit provides protection for the returning politicians for two weeks.
Sunday’s ruling also follows Abbott’s decision to convene a second special session of the legislature starting Saturday in a new attempt to pass the voting reform bill.
The group of Democratic lawmakers has faced extensive criticism from Republicans after a series of scandals regarding the trip came to light.
Several members of the group tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the capital city. Additionally, two members were alleged to have taken a European vacation since leaving Texas.
Texas Democrats fled the state in July in order to stonewall the state GOP’s attempt to reform voting laws, chartering a flight to Washington, D.C., and meeting with high-level Democratic officials.