LOS ANGELES • A federal judge said Friday he is unlikely to issue a gag order stopping a lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.
U.S. District Judge S. James Otero made the comment during a hearing a day after Michael Avenatti said he now represents three additional women who had relationships with Trump and were paid “hush money” before the 2016 presidential election.
Otero did not immediately issue a decision on the gag order requested on behalf of Michael Cohen.