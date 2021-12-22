TAMPA, Fla. • A federal judge in Florida denied former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s request for a temporary restraining order to block subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.
The committee, which has subpoenaed several allies to former President Donald Trump in recent months, is seeking to compel Flynn to testify and produce phone records and other documents. Flynn filed his motion to the U.S. District Court in Tampa as he moved to Englewood, Fla., earlier this year.
Judge Mary Scriven, a appointed by President George W. Bush, ruled against his request on Wednesday due to a supposed lack of urgency, concluding there was no basis he would face “immediate and irreparable harm.”
Scriven said the committee postponed Flynn’s deposition to a “date to be determined,” noting that while the committee’s subpoena asked for documents by a Nov. 23 deadline, “there is no evidence in the record as to the date by which the select committee now expects Flynn to comply with its document requests.”
Flynn also sued Democractic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.