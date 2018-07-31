SEATTLE • A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday to stop the release of blueprints to make untraceable and undetectable 3D-printed plastic guns, saying they could end up in the wrong hands.
The Texas company behind the plans, Defense Distributed, had settled with the federal government in June, allowing it to make the plans for the guns available for download on Wednesday.
The order from U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik put that plan on hold, saying “there is a possibility of irreparable harm because of the way these guns can be made.”
Eight attorneys general had filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block the federal government’s settlement with Defense Distributed. They also sought the restraining order, arguing the 3D guns would be a safety risk.
Congressional Democrats have urged President Trump to reverse the decision to let Defense Distributed publish the plans. Trump said Tuesday that he’s “looking into” the idea, saying making 3D plastic guns available to the public “doesn’t seem to make much sense!”