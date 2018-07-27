Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 83F. E winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.