As racial diversity tumbles on Wall Street, JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement with financial advisers who say they were treated poorly because they’re black.
Six current and former employees at the largest U.S. bank filed what they asked to be a class action, alleging discrimination that’s “uniform and national in scope.” Instead of fighting it in court, the bank agreed to pay $19.5 million to the members of the class, according to Aug. 31 filings. It will also put $4.5 million into a fund that will back recruitment, bias training, a review of branch assignments and a coaching program for black advisers.
“This settlement eliminates the need for litigation, allowing us to continue our focus on a diverse and inclusive environment,” said Tom Kelly, a spokesman for JPMorgan. “We will enhance the careers of our black advisers.” The bank denies any “wrongdoing of any kind whatsoever.”
Big Wall Street banks have been losing black workers year after year in the U.S. Inside JPMorgan, the share of black employees has dropped for six straight years, to 13.4 percent in 2017 from 16 percent in 2011, according to its own figures. Black workers account for about one in 10 of the U.S. employees at Citigroup Inc., down from about one in six in 2009.
The lawsuit accuses JPMorgan of sending white advisers to wealthier places while assigning black colleagues to less lucrative branches and denying them opportunities. They had few licensed bankers to aid them, were mostly kept out of a program for richer clients and got paid less, the suit says.
The six plaintiffs are Jerome Senegal in Texas, Erika Williams in Illinois, Brent Griffin in Wisconsin, Irvin Nash in New York, Amanda Jason in Kentucky and Kellie Farrish in California.