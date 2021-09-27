Officials have determined that the man who attempted to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan in 1981 should be freed from court-imposed restrictions placed on him since 2016.
Lawyers met in federal court Monday to discuss the future of John Hinckley Jr., 66, who until now has been kept under intense restrictions in his personal and professional life.
Since Hinckley moved to Williamsburg, Va., from a Washington hospital in 2016, court-imposed restrictions have required doctors and therapists to oversee his psychiatric medication and therapy. Hinckley has been barred from having a gun. And he can’t contact Reagan’s children, other victims or their families, or actress Jodie Foster, whom he was obsessed with at the time of the 1981 shooting.
"Contrary to the judge's decision, we believe John Hinckley is still a threat to others and we strongly oppose his release," the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said in a statement on Monday. "Our hope is that the Justice Department will file a motion with the court leading to a reversal of this decision."
Reagan was shot by Hinckley on March 30, 1981. In addition to wounding Reagan, Hinckley also shot Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy, police officer Thomas Delahanty and White House press secretary James Brady, who became a gun control advocate following the shooting.
Attorney Barry Levine asked for the unconditional release of Hinckley, arguing he no longer poses a threat to society. A violence-risk assessment conducted in 2020 by Washington’s Department of Behavioral Health concluded Hinckley would not pose a danger, according to The Associated Press.
The U.S. government initially opposed ending restrictions in May and retained an expert to determine if Hinckley would pose a danger to himself or others if unconditionally released. Findings from such an examination were never filed in court, the outlet reported.
A status conference to discuss Hinckley is scheduled for Monday before U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington, D.C., Friedman's judicial assistant told the Washington Examiner. Reagan's daughter, Patti Davis, denounced Friedman in 2019, claiming he has “indulged” Hinckley’s “requests for years” without considering the pain it would cause those who were victimized.
Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 1982 and sent to St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Friedman said Hinckley, now 66, has displayed no symptoms of active mental illness, no violent behavior and no interest in weapons since 1983.
“If he hadn't tried to kill the president, he would have been unconditionally released a long, long, long time ago," the judge said. “But everybody is comfortable now after all of the studies, all of the analysis and all of the interviews and all of the experience with Mr. Hinckley."
Friedman said the plan is to release Hinckley from all court supervision in June.
Kacie Weston, an attorney for the U.S. government, said it wants to make sure Hinckley can adapt to living on his own for the first time in 40 years.
He recently moved out his mother's house, which sits along a golf course in a gated community in Williamsburg. She died in July. Attorneys did not say where Hinckley is currently living.