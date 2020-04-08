NEW YORK • Passover and its epic story — how the Jewish people escaped to freedom after plagues struck their oppressors — are uniquely resonant this year, as Jews find ways to honor the holiday amid the outbreak of what feels like a real-life plague.
The coronavirus has forced Jewish families to limit the celebratory Passover meals known as seders from extended families and friends to small, one-household affairs.
But the pandemic hasn’t cut the connection that Jews from all backgrounds feel to one of their calendar’s most important holidays — and, for many, the global crisis has deepened its meaning.
Rabbi Noam Marans, director of interreligious relations at the American Jewish Committee, described the gravity of Passover during the coronavirus by reciting a key portion of the Haggadah, the sacred text Jews use on the holiday.
“‘This year we are enslaved — next year we will be free.’ That aspiration is very real this year,” Marans said, looking ahead to a future victory over the disease.
As the all-are-welcome spirit of seders is constrained by public health rules set up to help stop the virus, more liberal Jewish communities are embracing digital connections with socially distant family and friends.
Jews in all branches of the faith are also taking the opportunity to ensure those in high-risk populations have enough of the food, including the unleavened bread known as matzo, which represents their ancestors’ exodus from bondage in Egypt. The Chabad-Lubavitch movement of Hasidism has expanded its annual distribution of “seder-to-go” kits, which had typically been prepared for hospitalized or otherwise housebound Jews, to help serve families and individuals confined to their homes during a quarantine. Chabad projects it will distribute 250,000 seder kits throughout North America.
Rabbi Zalman Shmotkin, spokesman for Chabad-Lubavitch, said that he has started speaking to his children about the deeper and historical meaning of the seder to help them understand why this year’s dinner will look and feel so different.
Part of the spirit of Passover, Shmotkin said, involves recognizing obstacles but managing “to supersede that and break out, find a way to see godliness in it.”
Steve Weinstein, 62, is preparing for a seder for two this year — just Weinstein and his wife, without the extended family they typically host in Milwaukee.
“It’s very sad not to have everybody together,” Weinstein said.