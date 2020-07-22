NEW YORK • Jets owner Woody Johnson has been absent from the team since late 2017, serving as President Trump’s ambassador to the United Kingdom. From the sound of several reports published Tuesday and Wednesday, he’s exported the Jets’ signature leadership abroad.
A New York Times story is mostly focused on Trump’s corruption: According to the report, Trump asked Johnson to push for the British Open to be hosted by a Trump-owned course in Scotland, and Johnson did it despite the warnings of his staff.
The report also contains damning asides about Johnson’s conduct as ambassador unrelated to The Open.
“Mr. Johnson’s throwback style has been criticized as offensive,” the Times writes. “There have been complaints that he complimented the appearances of female employees during staff meetings, and after interviewing a candidate.”
CNN’s story is directly focused on Johnson, and echoes those claims. Multiple sources told CNN that Johnson complained about Black History Month, and said that the “real challenge” was that Black fathers left their families. He also asked if “a whole bunch of Black people,” would be at a Black History Month event in 2018.
According to the report, Johnson also has a long track record of blithely discussing women’s looks, often starting speeches by discussing how many attractive women were present.
“We are aware of the report and would refer you to the State Department,” the NFL said in a statement. The State Department told CNN that Johnson is “a valued member of the team who has led Mission UK honorably and professionally ... We stand by Ambassador Johnson and look forward to him continuing to ensure our special relationship with the UK is strong.”
The State Department and White House declined to comment to the New York Times.