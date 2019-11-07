If a press conference falls in the forest, does it make any news?
The Pentagon had planned to hold a Colorado Springs press conference just before Halloween, then called it off when a brewing snowstorm threatened to make the roads too dangerous. The suits from Washington never arrived; the event was canceled.
Staged announcements to the media sometimes do, and frequently don’t, contain actual news, and a presser that never happens is the definition of null. Still, the runup to the Oct. 29 press conference that never was provided a glimpse into a corner of the Colorado Springs military-industrial complex, which is simultaneously among the most obvious yet opaque parts of the local economy. It’s a corner that is that is far larger I had ever suspected. Maybe you’ll be surprised, too.
The media office in a cubby-hole of the Pentagon called the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency did its best to make the planned event sound important. Its press release promised “the official launch of the largest counterintelligence and security agency in the federal government.”
Hold the phone. That sounded important. It sounded like a big deal for Colorado Springs because it was scheduled to be held at Lockheed Martin’s campus near Interquest. Was Washington planning to drop some big operation into the city? Was the fast-developing north end about to explode?
It sounded like the kind of announcement you wouldn’t scrub because of a little snow. But then the sun came out, the roads cleared up, and the media officer sent regrets, saying there were no plans to reschedule. And then it occurred to me that I hadn’t heard a peep of exuberance from U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn’s office in advance of the press conference. In the history of the Republic, no member of Congress has ever been able to keep mum about bringing home the defense bacon to his or her district. That should have been my first clue that there is less here than meets the hype.
Turns out that the promised “launch” is more of a merger. Under orders from Congress, the Pentagon had been studying the possibility of absorbing the task of conducting background checks on private-sector workers whose companies do security-sensitive work for the Department of Defense. That job used to belong to the National Background Investigation Bureau, in the federal Office of Personnel Management. In 2017 Congress gave the job to the Pentagon, and in April of this year the president ordered that the transfer be complete before October. The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, operational for years under a different name, was christened with its new name in June.
So, this “launch” played out in slow motion and plain sight for anyone alert enough to know where to look. Still, the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, based in Quantico, Va., is a formidable operation: 11,700 employees across the country conducting 2 million background investigations per year spanning 12,500 “cleared contractor facilities,” more than 100 federal agencies and the Department of Defense.
Can’t blame the Pentagon for wanting to blow its horn. They aren’t the first to oversell a presser.
But still, why Colorado Springs? Why bother to bring the agency’s acting director, Charles Phalen, here to “launch” the fact that his legions of employees now work for the Secretary of Defense instead of the head of OMB?
Lockheed Martin, for one. It’s America’s biggest defense prime contractor, with nearly $39 billion in contracts in fiscal 2018. It employs more than 1,200 people at four Colorado Springs locations, and has
just opened a $2 million lab at its Interquest-area campus to run hardware and software through simulated outer-space conditions.
For another, Colorado Springs is home to more than 300 of those “cleared contractor facilities,” agency spokesman Sandy Day said. That’s 2.2 percent, or about 1 of every 45, cleared contractors in the country. There’s enough of a concentration of security-sensitive operations here that the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency maintains one of its 22 field offices in Colorado Springs.
In other words, there are a whole lot of people working here who have been put under the security microscope, or have participated in one of the agency’s certification programs. Chances are good that you know someone whose job involves protecting American technology and information from attack.
Some of those people, probably not insignificant in number, have the unenviable task of contending with the agency’s snarling mass of red tape. Even a quick peek under the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency hood begins reveal requirements for each participating company to master the Facility Clearance Handbook, obtain electronic fingerprints, consult a Facility Clearance Toolkit, complete DD Form 441-1, and to get familiar with something called NISPOM, which the agency promises “will take a great deal of time and will, likewise, require a determined effort.” Among many other hoops.
Your humble servant has no hope of bringing clarity to any of this. Perhaps a press conference?