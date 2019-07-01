jeep.JPG
A Jeep tried – and failed – to cross the Dolores River last weekend during high runoff, prompting an investigation by the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Land Management.

Susan Lilly, spokeswoman for the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, said a report was received Monday morning that a Jeep attempted to cross the Dolores River on Saturday near Tree Frog Canyon, a few miles upstream of the Slickrock river access point.

The Jeep, however, was unable to make it to the other side of the river, which was flowing about 1,400 cubic feet per second. No one was injured in the incident.

