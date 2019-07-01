A Jeep tried – and failed – to cross the Dolores River last weekend during high runoff, prompting an investigation by the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Land Management.
Susan Lilly, spokeswoman for the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, said a report was received Monday morning that a Jeep attempted to cross the Dolores River on Saturday near Tree Frog Canyon, a few miles upstream of the Slickrock river access point.
There is a Jeep stuck in the Dolores River a few miles upstream from Slick Rock in San Miguel County. No one is on board and no injuries have been reported. The incident is currently under investigation. If traveling in that area on the river, please be aware and use caution. pic.twitter.com/zjXUTZnetB— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) July 1, 2019
The Jeep, however, was unable to make it to the other side of the river, which was flowing about 1,400 cubic feet per second. No one was injured in the incident.
