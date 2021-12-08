WASHINGTON • The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has “no choice” but to move forward with contempt charges against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows now that he is no longer complying with a subpoena, the panel’s chairman said Wednesday.
In a letter to Meadows’ lawyer, Rep. Bennie Thompson said Meadows has already provided documents to the committee, including personal emails and texts about Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Yet Meadows did not show up Wednesday for a scheduled deposition after the lawyer, George Terwilliger, told the committee that his client was ending his cooperation.
Thompson, D-Miss., noted in the letter that Meadows has also published a book, released this week, that discusses the Jan. 6 attack.
“That he would sell his telling of the facts of that day while denying a congressional committee the opportunity to ask him about the attack on our Capitol marks an historic and aggressive defiance of Congress,” Thompson said in the letter to Terwilliger.
The move to hold Meadows in contempt comes as the committee has struggled to gain compliance from a few of the former president’s closest and most high-profile allies. Still, the committee has already conducted more than 250 interviews with witnesses about the riot.
Committee leaders have said they intend to punish anyone who will not comply, and the House has already voted to hold longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt after he defied their subpoena. The Justice Department later indicted Bannon on two counts.
The documents that Meadows has provided, Thompson wrote, include communications from around the time of the presidential election in November 2020 and before the insurrection and involve White House efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. Meadows provided the committee last month with personal emails and backed-up data from his personal cellphone, including text messages, Thompson said.
The documents that Meadows turned over included an email dated Nov. 7, 2020 — the day Biden was declared the White House winner — that Thompson described as “discussing the appointment of alternate slates of electors as part of a ‘direct and collateral attack’ after the election.” Thompson did not say who sent the email or give further details.
Thompson also described an email that referenced a 38-page PowerPoint titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN.” that Thompson said was intended to be shared on Capitol Hill. Thompson did not further elaborate on the email but said it was dated Jan. 5, 2021, the day before hundreds of Trump’s supporters violently breached the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory.
A separate Nov. 6, 2020, text exchange between Meadows and an unidentified member of Congress, Thompson wrote, was “apparently about appointing alternate electors in certain states as part of a plan that the member acknowledged would be ‘highly controversial,’ and to which Mr. Meadows apparently said, ‘I love it.’”
Meadows’ decision to stop complying with the committee was a reversal after he had initially agreed to the deposition and after Terwilliger said the committee was open to allowing him to decline some questions.