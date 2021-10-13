WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Wednesday to a former Justice Department lawyer who positioned himself as an ally of President Donald Trump and aided Trump’s efforts to challenge the results of the presidential election.
The committee on Wednesday said it has demanded documents and testimony from Jeffrey Clark, a former assistant attorney general who lent a sympathetic ear to the president’s baseless claims that the election results were fraudulent. Clark clashed with superiors during the tumultuous final weeks of the Trump administration, including during a dramatic White House meeting.
The subpoena comes one week after the release of a Senate Judiciary Committee report that documented extraordinary tensions within the senior ranks of the Justice Department in December and January as Trump and allies prodded the law enforcement agency to aid in efforts to undo the election won by Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump’s own attorney general William Barr had said the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have overturned the results. Unsubstantiated claims of fraud have been repeatedly rejected by judge after judge, including by Trump appointees, and by election officials across the country.
Meanwhile, at least three of the officials involved in organizing and running the rally that preceded the violent storming of the Capitol are handing over documents in response to subpoenas.
The 11 organizers and staffers were given a Wednesday deadline to turn over documents and records as part of the committee's investigation into the deadly insurrection that marked the most serious breach of the Capitol building since the War of 1812. The organizers have also been asked to appear at separate depositions the committee has scheduled beginning later this month.
Other subpoenas have also been served to top White House officials and Trump advisers, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and adviser Steve Bannon, who has thus far refused to cooperate, putting him at risk of being charged with contempt.
Among those responding to the Wednesday deadline were Lyndon Brentnall, whose firm was hired to provide event security that day. "All the documents and communications requested by the subpoena were handed in," he told The Associated Press.
Two longtime Trump campaign and White House staffers, Megan Powers and Hannah Salem, who were listed on the Jan 6. rally permit as “operations manager for scheduling and guidance" and “operations manager for logistics and communications," have also provided documents or are planning to do so.
Powers, who also served as the Trump reelection campaign’s director of operations, intends to provide the committee with the requested documentation and to meet with them — though it remains unclear what form such meetings will take, according to a person familiar with her response who spoke on condition of anonymity.