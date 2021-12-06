U.S. hamburger restaurant chain Jack in the Box Inc said on Monday it would buy Del Taco Restaurants Inc for $455.3 million, as it looks to expand its customer base and take advantage of the Mexican food chain's drive-thru foothold.
Under the deal, Jack in the Box will pay $12.51 in cash for each Del Taco share, which is a premium of over 66% to its closing price on Friday. The total value of the deal, including debt, is about $575 million.
Jack in the Box, which would now have over 2,800 restaurants spanning 25 states, said the deal would help the chain beef up its off-restaurant premise sales. About 99% of Del Taco restaurants feature a drive-thru.
San Diego, Calif-based Jack in the Box said it expects the deal to immediately add to its earnings, adding the combined company would realize about $15 million in savings by the end of fiscal 2023 through supply chain and digital efficiencies.