This image taken from Ivanka Trump's Twitter account shows her holding a can of Goya beans along with the words "If it's Goya, it has to be good" written in English and Spanish. Ivanka Trump is defending the tweet as a show of support for a company she says has been unfairly treated after Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue praised her father, President Donald Trump, at the White House on July 9, 2020. Government watchdog groups say she violated federal regulations barring government officials from promoting specific products. (Ivanka Trump's Twitter page via AP)