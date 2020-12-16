LONDON • No need to take it to the max.
That’s the new Christmas message that leaders of the U.K.’s four nations were spreading Wednesday, after toughening up their advice over what people should do during the holiday period.
Last month, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland agreed to permit a maximum of three households to mix between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27, regardless of what local restrictions are in place.
But following a sharp spike in new infections — another 25,161 were recorded Wednesday, the highest since Nov. 14 — families are being urged to consider the rules as the outer limits of what they can do.
“Have yourselves a merry little Christmas and, I’m afraid, this year I do mean little,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a press briefing. “I want to stress these are maximums, not targets.”
His comments echoed those of other leaders elsewhere, though Wales said it will legislate to limit bubbles to two households.
Johnson said it would be “inhuman” to ban Christmas but that in light of the “worrying” rises in new infections in some parts of the country, people should think hard about what to do. He said anyone planning to meet others during the easing should start limiting contacts from this Friday, for example.
Professor Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical officer, said the advice was akin to driving at the speed limit in icy conditions.
“Just because you can doesn’t mean you should,” he said.
Concerns over the planned easing have ratcheted higher in recent days. With new infections rising in many places, many fear that the relaxation will only lead to more deaths. On Wednesday, the U.K. recorded another 612 COVID-related fatalities, taking the total to 65,520 — Europe’s second-highest behind Italy.