CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Alex Christopher Ewing was found guilty Friday afternoon on all counts in the 1984 beating deaths of an Aurora couple and their 7-year-old daughter – brutal murders that confounded investigators for more than three decades.
"I'm very happy that it's all over. It's been a long time waiting for this," said 87-year-old Connie Bennett following the verdict. "It's just like a weight has been lifted off."
Her son Bruce Bennett, daughter-in-law Debra and 7-year-old granddaughter Melissa were beaten to death – the murder weapon, investigators believe, was a claw hammer.
Melissa was also sexually assaulted.
Ewing, 60, faces life in prison but, under 1984 sentencing laws, will be eligible for parole after 20 years.
After the verdict, Connie Bennett spoke alongside District Attorney John Kellner who said he first became involved in the case in 2013 when he was part of a cold case unit.
"When we first looked at it, we thought that it was likely the killer was long gone," Kellner said. "We didn't have much hope then, but science and progress keeps marching on and ultimately we found this guy."